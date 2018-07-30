Biogen Inc (BIIB) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $25.21 Per Share

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $25.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.48. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2019 earnings at $30.20 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.46.

BIIB opened at $340.40 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 445.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

