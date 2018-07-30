BioBar Market Cap Hits $0.00 (BIOB)

BioBar (CURRENCY:BIOB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, BioBar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BioBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. BioBar has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BioBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar Coin Profile

BioBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2017. BioBar’s total supply is 985,756 coins. BioBar’s official Twitter account is @BioBar_Crypto . The official website for BioBar is biobar-crypto.ml

Buying and Selling BioBar

BioBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

