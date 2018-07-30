BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECH. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

BIO-TECHNE opened at $162.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 212.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

