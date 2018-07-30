BidaskClub Lowers Tivity Health (TVTY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Tivity Health traded down $0.05, reaching $34.10, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 5,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,922. Tivity Health has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $707,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 26.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

