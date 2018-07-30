BidaskClub Lowers SunOpta (STKL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STKL. Citigroup raised their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of SunOpta traded down $0.05, hitting $8.25, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,247. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $723.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.36.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $312.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.40 million. equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,524.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $121,532.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 398,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,666,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,019,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 996,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

