BidaskClub Lowers Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Himax Technologies traded down $0.19, hitting $6.96, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 82,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.16. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.43%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 18th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $267,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

