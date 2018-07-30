BidaskClub Lowers Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics opened at $47.01 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 4.19. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 128,950 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $6,497,790.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 650,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $35,353,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,161.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,133,186 shares of company stock worth $61,438,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 16,623.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 549,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 439,860 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,484,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,275,000 after purchasing an additional 263,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,695,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

