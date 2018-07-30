BidaskClub Lowers CME Group (CME) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.29.

CME traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.31. 24,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $95,862.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,005.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at $610,404.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,327,896. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

