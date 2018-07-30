Bezant Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00402118 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00163265 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,887,951 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

