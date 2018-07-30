Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $24.73 Million Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Allegion worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Allegion by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 45,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion traded down $0.67, hitting $80.93, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,536. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 91.38%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

