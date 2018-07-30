Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,298,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615,370 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $98,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $715,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of Colliers International Group traded down $1.10, hitting $80.75, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

