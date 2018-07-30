Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $154.50 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

