Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $106,258.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,791 shares of company stock worth $4,823,771 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands opened at $37.29 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

