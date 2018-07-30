Berkeley Energia (BKY) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of BKY stock opened at GBX 42.75 ($0.57) on Monday. Berkeley Energia has a 52-week low of GBX 40.60 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.79).

About Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

