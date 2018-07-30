Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Tekmar Group (TGP)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

Tekmar Group Company Profile

Tekmar Group PLC operates as a technology provider of protection systems for subsea cable, umbilical, and flexible pipes. It also provides offshore engineering services. The company operates two divisions, Offshore Wind Farm and Subsea. The Offshore Wind Farm division focuses on the provision of subsea protection for power transmission cables from and between offshore wind turbines.

