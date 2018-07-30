Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 3.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $3,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,739 shares of company stock worth $20,296,229. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware opened at $148.80 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VMware to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

