Bemis (BMS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bemis in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Bemis traded up $0.58, hitting $46.12, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 4,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Bemis has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Bemis by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

