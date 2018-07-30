Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

BLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

BLPH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,283. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $143.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

