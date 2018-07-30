Bechtle (BC8) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bechtle (ETR: BC8) recently:

7/23/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bechtle traded down €0.75 ($0.88), reaching €77.40 ($91.06), during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 42,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle AG has a one year low of €48.83 ($57.45) and a one year high of €75.40 ($88.71).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

