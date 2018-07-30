Beach Investment Management LLC. Invests $963,000 in Air Lease Corp (AL) Stock

Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Air Lease comprises 1.6% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $16,409,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Air Lease by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after acquiring an additional 239,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $9,327,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Air Lease by 27.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 546,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $4,929,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,216,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,144 shares of company stock worth $1,990,187. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.74 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

