Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 309,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PPL by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PPL Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

