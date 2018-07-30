Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.27 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $246,833,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $127,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,865 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $38,882,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,532,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.76.

KMI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 682,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,255. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

