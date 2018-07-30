BB&T Corp Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

BB&T Corp lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,881. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM opened at $62.69 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

