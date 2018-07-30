BB&T Corp Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

BB&T Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,154,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,361,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF opened at $138.18 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

