BB&T Corp Decreases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

BB&T Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 105.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,459,000 after buying an additional 26,264,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AFLAC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after buying an additional 5,215,905 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in AFLAC by 681.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,891,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,033,000 after buying an additional 4,264,932 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AFLAC by 111.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after buying an additional 3,196,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AFLAC by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after buying an additional 3,103,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.19.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

