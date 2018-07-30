Basf (BAS) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. HSBC set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($106.00) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.67 ($114.91).

BAS opened at €82.59 ($97.16) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

