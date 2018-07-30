Barrick Gold (ABX) Earns Hold Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABX. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Barrick Gold opened at $11.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 196,069 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,104,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after buying an additional 612,915 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

