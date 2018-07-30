Barrick Gold (ABX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

ABX opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 196,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,522.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 56,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

