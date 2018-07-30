Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (MTX) a €191.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. equinet set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €176.00 ($207.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.95 ($189.36).

MTX opened at €183.10 ($215.41) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

