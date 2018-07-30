Barclays Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (LHN) a CHF 48 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 48 target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 68.70 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup set a CHF 65 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 48.80 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 55.97.

VTX:LHN opened at CHF 53.20 on Monday. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

