Barclays Analysts Give Carrefour (CA) a €15.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.71) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.88 ($19.86).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour stock opened at €16.94 ($19.93) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.