Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 70.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank Of Princeton were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $33.75 on Monday. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $222.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

