Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.60. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 304,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,707.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 226,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

