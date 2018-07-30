Bank of Montreal Can Invests $11.48 Million in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Momo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 31.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 19.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 24.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Momo to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of Momo opened at $41.88 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.28 million. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

