Bank of Montreal Can Buys 35,461 Shares of Stantec Inc. (STN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Stantec worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Stantec by 413.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,126,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stantec by 87.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 774,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 361,561 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 96.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 436,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 214,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stantec by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 142,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.73 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.