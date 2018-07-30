Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock opened at $56.48 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This is an increase from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

