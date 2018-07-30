Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.747 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

Bank of Montreal opened at $79.63 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

