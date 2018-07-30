Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $87.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.77%. equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell A. Colombo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,721.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,616 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

