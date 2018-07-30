Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.83 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.45 ($7.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €6.07 ($7.14).

Shares of Banco Santander opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

