Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $498,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.01, reaching $21.07, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,492. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $21.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.