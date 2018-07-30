Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.19 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,438 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 475,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,708,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 531,696 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded down $0.10, hitting $21.23, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,723,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,534,504. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

