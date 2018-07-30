Ballard Power Systems (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.77 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.

Shares of BLD opened at C$76.49 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$82.26.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

