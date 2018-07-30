Balchem Co. (BCPC) Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 55,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Balchem by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem opened at $98.53 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $104.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.41 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

