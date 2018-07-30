B2BX (B2B) Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One B2BX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and B2BX. In the last week, B2BX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. B2BX has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $103,819.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get B2BX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00395787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00161679 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000877 BTC.

B2BX Profile

B2BX’s genesis date was September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,358,491 tokens. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX . B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . B2BX’s official website is www.b2bx.exchange

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, B2BX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B2BX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for B2BX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B2BX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.