AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AxoGen, Inc Common Stock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXGN stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -158.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Shawn F. Mccarrey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $434,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,987.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

