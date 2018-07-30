Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,264,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXS opened at $56.45 on Monday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

