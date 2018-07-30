AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $8.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.32.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.17. The stock had a trading volume of 438,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,292. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $193.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

