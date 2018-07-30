AV Homes (AVHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AV Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of AV Homes stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. AV Homes has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. AV Homes had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. sell-side analysts predict that AV Homes will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AV Homes during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AV Homes by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AV Homes during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AV Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AV Homes during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

