Autoliv (ALV) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autoliv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $168.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 3.09%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 41,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 176.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.