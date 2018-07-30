AudioCodes (AUDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.69

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 9055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $262.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 37.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 154.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $118,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

